Free Visa Entry Policy: Senate Summons Aregbesola

The Upper Legislative chamber on Tuesday summoned the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola to explain the reason for the free visa entry policy which was recently introduced.

Aregbesola will appear before its committees on Interior, Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters — alongside the Comptroller – General of Nigerian Immigration Service ( NIC) Mohammad Babandede, who was also summoned.

This follows a motion moved to by Senator Olubunmi Adetunmbi, All Progressives Congress, APC, Ekiti North.

The lawmaker, in the motion raised through orders 42 and 52 of the Senate Standing Rules, drew the attention of the Senate to the policy, which according to him, was in furtherance of Africa Free Trade Agreement signed in July this year by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Just like other treaties before it, the agreement was not forwarded to the National Assembly for domestication through required bills to that effect from the executive.

As a result, the Senate, therefore, summoned the Minister of Interior and the Immigration for explanation.

More to follow…