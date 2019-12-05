Frodd Spotted With Davido During His ‘Meet And Greet’ Session In Abuja (Photo)

by Olayemi Oladotun

Former Big Brother Naija Pepper Dem housemate, Chukwuemeka Okoye popularly known as “Frodd” has taken to social media to share a rare photo of himself with ace music star, Davido.

BBNaija's Frodd
Reality star, Frodd

The reality star, who flew down to Abuja for his meet and greet with Abuja fans was opportune to meet the superstar where he posed for a picture with the music star.

This is the reality star’s first meet and greet since he left the reality TV show.

See picture below:

Davido and Frodd
Davido and Frodd
