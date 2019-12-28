‘From Me To Me’ – Tonto Dikeh Buys Herself A Bentley

Popular Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has gifted herself a new car.

The actress has joined the fleet of Bentley owners as she gushed over her new ride.

Taking to Instagram, she shared a video of the new car as she also wrote the right caption for the moment.

The video she shared showed when a man was recommending that she buys the car as he tagged it the real deal.

While she has confirmed it, we are happy for the actress as she has added this one to her collection of cars.

Watch The Video Here: