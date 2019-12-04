FRSC Arrests Abuja Motorist For Driving With Google Maps

A development consultant, Mary Ikoku, was stopped by FRSC officials in Abuja for driving with Google Maps and her car impounded.

The media practitioner said she was placed under arrest by officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps. When she asked what her offence was, she said she was told to show them her phone. They noticed she was using Google Map, so they told her that was her offence.

Her car was impounded and she was asked to follow them to their office. There, she was fined 4,000 Naira and was also asked to check into a national hospital for mental evaluation for driving with Google Map.

Recall that the FRSC had earlier said that it wasn’t an offence to drive with a GPS.

Sharing her story she expressed how shocked she was.

