Funke Akindele Celebrates Her Twins As They Turn 1

Nollywood actress Funke Akindele and her husband JJC Skillz are one thrilled parent.

The couple who welcomed their first kids together last year, have celebrated the boys as they turned one over the weekend.

Funke revealed her boys turned 1 over the weekend in a question and answer session with her fans.

Check out the posts below;

The actress was highly celebrated online after news surfaced last year that she had welcomed her first fruit despite several prophesies that she would never birth a child.

Happy birthday to the twins.