Funke Akindele, Husband Look So Adorable At Premiere Of Sugar Rush (Photo)

Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele, and hubby, JJC were the cynosure of all eyes at the red carpet of the premiere of ‘SugarRush’ movie.

The duo stopped for a brief photo session at the red carpet and paparazzi’s were struggling with each other to get the best angle for their photos.

The actress and hubby got married in 2017 and the union has since produced twin boys.

Read Also: Funke Akindele Saves Woman From Brutality, Arrests Culprit (Video)

‘Jenifa’ as she is fondly called, warmed the heart of many earlier on Thursday when she rescued a lady from brutality by a security man and equally arrested the culprit.