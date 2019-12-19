Funke Akindele Saves Woman From Brutality, Arrests Culprit (Video)

by Eyitemi Majeed
The victim
The victim

Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele, played the role of a saviour in a woman’s life after she was allegedly brutalized by a security man attached to a mall at Jankande.

According to the actress, the lady’s head was brutalized by the power drunken security man with the aid of his belt.

She reportedly sighted the woman while heading home from a shoot on Wednesday, 18th December.

She has since effected the arrest of the security man and he is currently cooling his feet at the Jajande police station.

Watch the video below:

