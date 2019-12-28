Gay Couple’s Engagement Photos Go Viral

by Temitope Alabi

Social media had a mini-meltdown down a few hours ago after photos if a gay couple who just got engaged surfaced online.

The engagement photos which have since been trending saw one of the men writing;

“He said, “Yes”. ‘ @LeviMarsman, a dancer/choreographer who lives in Boston, Massachusetts, wrote.

His partner @chicofithuggins also shared photos from their engagement and has since irked several Twitter users who find it hard to process two gay men loving themselves.

Gay Couple
