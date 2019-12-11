General Buhari: Twitter Users Bash Femi Adesina Over Comment On Punch Editorial

Femi Adesina, presidential spokesman, has come under several criticisms over his comment on the adoption of “major general” title for President Muhammadu Buhari by Punch Newspaper.

The Nigerian newspaper had resolved that Buhari will henceforth be addressed with his military title and his administration be referred to as a regime until it purges itself of ”contempt for the rule of law”.

Reacting to the editorial via his Twitter handle on Wednesday, Adesina said the newspaper was very correct as the president earned the title of major general.

He said, “If you decide to call him Major General, he wasn’t dashed the rank, he earned it. So, you are not completely out of order. The fact that you can do so is even another testimony to press freedom in Nigeria. ”

This comment sparked the reactions of some Nigerians as they accused Adesina of intentionally avoiding the real issue just so he could protect Buhari’s image at the country’s detriment.

See some reactions

I wonder if this is the same Femi that i used to eagerly wait for his column.

The native doctor that jazzed you needs to have his monument commissioned by Rochas. — Ikenna Ndukwe,Arc. (@Dniigro_1) December 11, 2019

Chai! This man has no conscience again! A whole guild! Things we do for money! Smh — Tolexandre (@tolex_andre) December 11, 2019

He totally missed the point, he is (or the Govt.) supposed to respond to the issues raised by punch that resulted in the name shaming. But as usual, they only read to respond. The government is becoming an assembly of hopeless case. — Umar Ismail | اسماعيل عمر (@iswampa) December 11, 2019

Once one starts down the dark path, forever will it dominate their destiny. Consume them it will. — A Wise Yoda Bot (@yodaism) December 11, 2019