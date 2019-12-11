General Buhari: Twitter Users Bash Femi Adesina Over Comment On Punch Editorial

by Verity Awala
Femi Adesina Muhammadu Buhari
Femi Adesina Muhammadu Buhari

Femi Adesina, presidential spokesman, has come under several criticisms over his comment on the adoption of “major general” title for President Muhammadu Buhari by Punch Newspaper.

The Nigerian newspaper had resolved that Buhari will henceforth be addressed with his military title and his administration be referred to as a regime until it purges itself of ”contempt for the rule of law”.

Reacting to the editorial via his Twitter handle on Wednesday, Adesina said the newspaper was very correct as the president earned the title of major general.

He said, “If you decide to call him Major General, he wasn’t dashed the rank, he earned it. So, you are not completely out of order. The fact that you can do so is even another testimony to press freedom in Nigeria. ”

This comment sparked the reactions of some Nigerians as they accused Adesina of intentionally avoiding the real issue just so he could protect Buhari’s image at the country’s detriment.

Read Also: ‘You Are A Hypocrite’ Nigerians Knock Aisha Buhari Over Attack On Garba Shehu, Mamman Daura

See some reactions 

 

Tags from the story
Femi Adesina, General Muhammadu Buhari, President Muhammadu Buhari
0

You may also like

Jonathan’s Son-in-Law Shot in Calabar

Nollywood Actress Ini Edo

Nollywood Actress, Ini Edo Flaunts Banging Body On Instagram

Emmanuel Amuneke

After Training Taifa Stars Qualify For AFCON, Emmanuel Amunike Quits As Tanzania Coach

Hameed Ali

Border Closure Not Responsible For Hardship In Nigeria: Customs CG

Jamb Registrar denies calling for upgrade in candidate’s examination score

#2019Budget: Senate to commence deliberation on 2019 Budget

Russia helicopter crashes into Syria

VP Osinbajo

‘Osinbajo helped PDP win in Abia State’ – Nigerians react to allegation

JOHESU Directs Members To Commence Strike Action On Thursday

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *