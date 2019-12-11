‘Ghana-Nigeria Beef Is Fake’ – Cardi B (Video)

American rapper, Cardi B has interfered in the on-going war between Nigeria and Ghana on social media over her visit to Africa.

Both countries have been at loggerheads on social media over who has the best politics, entertainment and most importantly, food, especially jollof rice.

In a bid to promote peace, the “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker stated that the rift between the two countries are just like Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico.

In her words,

“I didn’t know that the beef between Ghana and Nigeria is fake. They are just like Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico – they love each other but they fake beef with each other,”

“But I like both countries. I wish I had more time to spend in both countries. I had fun everything” she added.

Watch the video below: