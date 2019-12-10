Ghanaian Actress, Akuapem Poloo Dances Unclad After Getting A ‘Shout-Out’ From Cardi B (Video)

Ghanaian actress, Rosemond Alade Brown alias Akuapem Poloo got extremely excited after American rapper, Cardi B gave her a ‘shout-out’ and followed her back on Instagram.
The International rap queen had shared a photo of the Ghanaian actress on her Insta-story with the caption:
“My twin”
Unable to withhold her joy, the actress had a live chat with her fans and followers via the photo-sharing platform where she danced partly-unclad to the rapper’s hit track, Bodak Yellow.
Poloo had on a strapless bra and black tight while she displayed her dancing skills.
Information Nigeria recalls the actress’ wig came off while engaging in a twerking competition with the rapper.
Watch the video below: