Ghanaian Actress, Efia Odo Rocks Pant And Bra To Cardi B’s Show (Video)

Ghanaian media personality, Efia Odo got the internet buzzing when she revealed her outfit to rapper, Cardi B’s performance in Ghana on Sunday evening.

The young actress is all shades of carefree and she does her thing and airs her opinions on issues regardless of what people think.

The controversial actress took to her Instagram page to share a clip of herself rocking just tiny bra & string panties while she flaunts her curves on the streets of Ghana.

Watch the video below:

