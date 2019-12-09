Ghanaian Actress, Rosemond Brown’s Wig Falls Off While Engaging In A Twerking Competition With Cardi B (Video)

by Amaka Odozi

Ghanaian Actress, Rosemond Brown’s wig fell off while she was engaging in a twerking competition with stripper turned rapper, Cardi B.

Rosemond Brown
Actress, Rosemond Brown

In the now viral video, the actress had bodly came out to challenge the rap queen to a twerk contest in Ghana but she quickly left the stage taking her wig along with her After it came off.

Information Nigeria recalls Cardi B was recently bashed by Ghanaian celebrities for failing to show up at scheduled meet and greet organised for her.

The celebrities were upset to find her eating Kebabs by the pool side when they had been waiting patiently for her.

Read Also: Toke Makinwa Slams Nigerians Praising Cardi B For Something They Will Trash Nigerian Celebrities For

Watch the video below:

Tags from the story
Cardi B, ghana, Rosemond Brown
0

