Ghanaian Celebrities Leave Venue Because Cardi B Refuses To Say Hi To Them (Video)

A new video has hit the social media scene capturing Ghanaian celebrities angrily leaving a gathering simply because American rapper, Cardi B, refuses to say hi to them as they thought the occasion would be a meet and greet one.

The Grammy-award winning singer, on the other hand, seems uninterested in the fact they were leaving as she was seen minding her business.

Her visit to Ghana has been full of controversy with Ghanaian celebrities earlier accusing the singer of keeping them waiting for a long period of time before finally seeing them.

Watch the video below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B51Ab5cgyoR/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link