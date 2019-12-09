Ghanaian Celebrities Leave Venue Because Cardi B Refuses To Say Hi To Them (Video)

by Eyitemi Majeed
Cardi B
Rapper Cardi B

A new video has hit the social media scene capturing Ghanaian celebrities angrily leaving a gathering simply because American rapper, Cardi B, refuses to say hi to them as they thought the occasion would be a meet and greet one.

The Grammy-award winning singer, on the other hand, seems uninterested in the fact they were leaving as she was seen minding her business.

Read Also: Lady Recounts Her Encounter With Cardi B At Lagos Supermarket

Her visit to Ghana has been full of controversy with Ghanaian celebrities earlier accusing the singer of keeping them waiting for a long period of time before finally seeing them.

Watch the video below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B51Ab5cgyoR/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

