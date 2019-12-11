Ghanaian Singer, Shatta Wale Brags After Becoming A Nigerian Citizen

by Olayemi Oladotun

Ghanaian singer and songwriter, Shatta Wale has taken to his twitter handle to brag about being a Nigerian citizen.

Shatta Wale
This is coming a few days after the social media battle between Ghanaians and Nigerians began, courtesy of American rapper, Cardi B, missing the meet and greet session with Ghanaian celebrities.

With the pressure from fans in the country mounting, the popular rapper has now noted that he switched his allegiance to Nigeria as he stated that he has his passport and work permit.

See his tweet below:

