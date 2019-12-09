Ghanaians Throw Bottles As Cardi B Is Introduced On Stage (Video)

by Michael Isaac
Cardi B
American Rapper Cardi B

In a video shared on the Internet, Ghanaians were spotted throwing bottles as they expressed their fury against Cardi B.

The video that was shared on various platforms showed even how stage management was trying to calm the angry crowd.

Recall that the rapper had earlier been caught in a clash with some Ghanaian celebrities for keeping them waiting in a scheduled ‘meet and greet’ session.

READ ALSO – Ghanaian Actress, Rosemond Brown’s Wig Falls Off While Engaging In A Twerking Competition With Cardi B (Video)

The rapper has, however, apologized to the celebrities and her fans as she hinted that she had upset stomach and wasn’t even aware of a meet and greet session.

Watch The Video Here:

Tags from the story
Cardi B
0

You may also like

Checkout What Toyin Lawani & Her Fiancé Were Doing In This Photo…

Davido’s Dad Secures Release Of 200 Prison Inmates | Photos

Olamide Makes Billboard Debut With His “Summer Body” Song [photo]

Snapchat CEO Says The App Was Only Supposed To Be For Rich People

After declared Missing By Her Sister, Lady Was Found In Bedroom Frolicking With Guys (photos)

Julius Agwu Bags Tupac Shakur Foundation Honor

Trending Photo: Lady with tattoos all over her face

Seyilaw Declares His Daughter Leader of ‘pepper dem gang’

2018 Top 10 RICHEST Female Nigerian Musicians And Their Net Worth

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *