Ghanaians Throw Bottles As Cardi B Is Introduced On Stage (Video)

In a video shared on the Internet, Ghanaians were spotted throwing bottles as they expressed their fury against Cardi B.

The video that was shared on various platforms showed even how stage management was trying to calm the angry crowd.

Recall that the rapper had earlier been caught in a clash with some Ghanaian celebrities for keeping them waiting in a scheduled ‘meet and greet’ session.

READ ALSO – Ghanaian Actress, Rosemond Brown’s Wig Falls Off While Engaging In A Twerking Competition With Cardi B (Video)

The rapper has, however, apologized to the celebrities and her fans as she hinted that she had upset stomach and wasn’t even aware of a meet and greet session.

Watch The Video Here: