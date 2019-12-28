Gideon Okeke Shares Interesting Facts About Christianity

Nollywood actor Gideon Okeke has taken to his IG page to share his thoughts on Christianity.

In an 8-minute-video, the actor asked many questions that have been bothering him and captioned the video; ‘His Name was Yeshua. And He was a JEW. Shouldn’t we ALL be JEWS?.’

The actor in the video also touched on the subject of Christmas, saying many of the things celebrated today were brought by the Europeans and is in a way political, adding that even Satna Claus is way more important than Christ who is supposed to be the reason for the season.

