Gifty List 5 Things That Helps Her Keep Moving

2017 BBNaija housemate, Gifty in her IG post has revealed the things that help her keep moving in life.

According to the mom of one, one of such things is her ability to live on her own terms.

In her words;

‘I Live My Life With My Terms.

I Mind My Business.

Clean Up My Shit.

Drink A Glass Of Milk.

And, Kiss My Daughter.

One of the things that keep me moving unto the next….’

Gifty made news many months ago when she got into a paternity war with singer Mr 2kay who claimed he is the father of Gifty’s baby.