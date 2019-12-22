Give Us Leah Sharibu As Christmas Gift: Northern Christians Beg Buhari

Christian leaders in Nigeria’s North under the auspices of Nothern States Christian Elders Forum (NOSCEF), have asked President Muhammadu to give Dapchi schoolgirl, Leah Sharibu to the Christian community as Christmas gift.

According to the Northern Christian Elders, the federal government has the “wherewithal and the competency” to effect the release of Miss Sharibu who has been held by the Boko Haram insurgents since abduction, 2018.

NOSCEF’s Chairman, Ejoga Inalegwu, in a Christmas message made available to journalists in Kaduna on Sunday, said, “We plead with the President, Muhammadu Buhari, to give the Christian community of this great nation, the Christmas gift by ensuring the release of our dear child Leah Sharibu from the brutal custody of the Boko Haram.

“We believe the government has the wherewithal and competency to effect her release” Ejoga said.

He also lamented the state of the nation, saying that Nigerians are heartbroken because leaders have abandoned God and every godly value that makes a nation great.

“Our hearts bleed for our nation, a nation that has abandoned God and every godly value.

“We call evil good and good evil, we congratulate those who steal the mandate of the people by the barrel of the gun and intimidation, we have forgotten the values of the leaders of the Yar’adua, fame who could look at victory to its face and say ‘the means that brought me to power is flawed.”