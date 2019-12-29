Globe Soccer Award Names Ronaldo As Best Player In 2019

by Olayemi Oladotun

Cristiano Ronaldo has been crowned men’s player of the year at the Dubai Globe Soccer Awards, winning the honour for a sixth time.

The Juventus forward, 34, scooped Best Men’s Player of the Year at a glitzy ceremony in Dubai.

Meanwhile, Liverpool picked up a trio of victories, with Jurgen Klopp voted best coach, Alisson Becker as best goalkeeper, and the European champions named best club.

The Portuguese retained the trophy he won earlier this year, on the back of a fine year with both Juventus and the Portugal national team.

