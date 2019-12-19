God Has Annointed Tacha To Become The First Dangote Of Africa: Nollywood Actor

Controversial actor, Uche Maduagwu, has stated that God has anointed former Big Brother Nigeria housemate, Tacha to become the first Dangote of Africa.

He made this known via his official Instagram page on Wednesday, 18th December.

He wrote:

“God has anointed Tacha to become the female Dangote of Africa… 💰💰Why do you think some spiritual mumu people are saying nonsense about her on social #media? 🤷‍♀️I dont need to mention anyone name, i am not giving them any free #advert here. 🤣They have used their spiritual anopheles #technology to see Tacha’s destiny, that is why they say all those nonsense about her to distract her. ✈️Right now, every #BBnaija2019 female ex housemate allegedly copy Tacha’s #fashion, if that is not greatness, what is it? 🤷‍♂️I have already gotten the attention of @chrissyteigen in #Hollywood, 🎬i charge nothing less than 2 million Naira per #movie and to attend any #event, 💰so i am the biggest #actor in #Nollywood, if i dont support #Tacha, abeg, who do you want the biggest actor in #Nigeria to support?”