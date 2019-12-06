God Has Changed My Life For Good, Says Mercy As She Shares New Photo

by Eyitemi Majeed
2019 BBNaija winner, Mercy Eke
2019 BBNaija winner, Mercy Eke

2019 Big Brother Nigeria winner, Mercy Eke, also known as Mercy Lambo is currently in a thankful mood having won the reality TV show exactly two months ago.

As a way of celebrating the amazing feat, the reality TV star took to her Instagram page to share a beautiful photo of herself, and we feel you need to check it out.

Since she left the house, she hardly has a week gone by without bagging a new deal.

She wrote:

2 months since God changed my life for good. 🙏
Thankful • Blessed • Happy

 

