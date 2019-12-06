God Has Changed My Life For Good, Says Mercy As She Shares New Photo

2019 Big Brother Nigeria winner, Mercy Eke, also known as Mercy Lambo is currently in a thankful mood having won the reality TV show exactly two months ago.

As a way of celebrating the amazing feat, the reality TV star took to her Instagram page to share a beautiful photo of herself, and we feel you need to check it out.

Since she left the house, she hardly has a week gone by without bagging a new deal.

She wrote:

2 months since God changed my life for good. 🙏

Thankful • Blessed • Happy