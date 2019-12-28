God Won’t Help You When You Are Spoiling Others: Reno Omokri

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular lifestyle expert, Reno Omokri is still in the mood of giving out life lessons to his followers during the festive period.

Reno Omokri
Reno Omokri

According to the lifestyle expert, people spoiling the images of other people to their helpers should never expect God to connect them with their destiny helper.

The lifestyle expert who has advised people on how to be richer in the coming year, pointed out that regardless of how much one is offended, one should not destroy another person’s image to their helper or boss.

See his tweet below:

