Gospel Singer Ohemaa Jacky Exposed For Allegedly Performing Rituals For Fame (Video)

Popular Ghanaian gospel singer, Ohemaa Jacky, has been exposed by ex-friend Tracey Boakye in a video purportedly capturing the singer in a herbalist shrine.

Tracey is accusing the friend of engaging the service of the herbalist for the purpose of fame and success.

Read Also: 62-year old herbalist arrested in Ogun State while allegedly trying to kill his apprentice for money ritual

In the video, the talented gospel singer was spotted in a shrine with two young men who could pass for an herbalist while incanting in their local language.

Here is the full video below: