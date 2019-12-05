Gospel Singer Ohemaa Jacky Exposed For Allegedly Performing Rituals For Fame (Video)

by Eyitemi Majeed
Gospel singer Ohemaa Jacky
Gospel singer Ohemaa Jacky

Popular Ghanaian gospel singer, Ohemaa Jacky, has been exposed by ex-friend Tracey Boakye in a video purportedly capturing the singer in a herbalist shrine.

Tracey is accusing the friend of engaging the service of the herbalist for the purpose of fame and success.

In the video, the talented gospel singer was spotted in a shrine with two young men who could pass for an herbalist while incanting in their local language.

Here is the full video below:

