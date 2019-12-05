Gospel Singer, Rooftop MCs’ Soul Snatcha Loses Wife

Nigerian singer Kunle Adeyoola, popularly known as Soul Snatcha of gospel music group Rooftop MCs, has announced the passing of his wife on social media.

The gospel rapper who was married to his wife for 8 years before her death, disclosed that she died 6 days ago.

Soul Snatcha revealed that since his wife’s death, people have been coming in large numbers to narrate amazing stories of how she cared for them.

The singer shared a video mashup that featured beautiful moments with his partner when she was alive.

See his post below: