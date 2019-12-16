Grace Ajilore Reacts After Nigerians Accused Her Of Misleading Young Girls

by Eyitemi Majeed
Vlogger, Grace Ajilore
Vlogger, Grace Ajilore

Social media has been thrown into a frenzy after Grace Ajilore, a popular Vlogger, announced that she is pregnant.

The news has got Nigerians slamming the feminist for always saying ‘men are scum.’

Reacting to the backlash, she said she found a man of her dream which is what she has always prayed for all her followers.

She added that her messages have always been all about finding a husband who will love and cherish them not one who would take advantage of them.

She made this known via her official Twitter handle.

She wrote:

Tags from the story
Grace Ajilore
