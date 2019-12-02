Grammy-Nominated American Singer, Lizzo Shares Nude Photos

by Michael Isaac
Grammy-nominated American Singer, Lizzo has shared on Instagram some raunchy photos of herself.

The singer who has been recognized on several platforms as a voice for big women who are victims of body-shaming is sharing all the goodness in her new photos.

Sharing the photos, she went further to write: “Paint me like a french b!tch.”

After sharing the photos, she made another video where she was not wearing any clothing.

The American singer was nominated by the Grammys for best new act and other notable categories alongside alternative singer Billie Eilish.

See The Photos Here:

Watch Video Here:

Omw…. 😏

