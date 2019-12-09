Grammy-Nominated Singer, Lizzo Poses Seductively In Raunchy New Photos

by Temitope Alabi
Lizzo
Lizzo

Grammy-nominated singer, Lizzo, has again gotten many jaws dropping with a new set of raunchy photos shared on her Instagram page.

The 31-year-old lady donned a revealing bodysuit while striking suggestive poses for the camera.

Lizzo donned a revealing fishnet jumpsuit which did a great job showing off her boobs and backside. She is known for promoting body positivity.

She captioned the photos;

“BTS from @hustlersmovie I was so excited to post but I couldn’t bitch I just remembered I had these and had to post omgggg.”

See full photos below. 

 

Lizzo
Lizzo
Lizzo
LizzoLizzo
