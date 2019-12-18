Groom Beaten To Death At His Wedding Reception

by Temitope Alabi
A 30-year-old California man has lost his life at his wedding reception hours after he exchanged wedding vows with his wife. 

According to reports, two uninvited brothers were at the wedding reception over the weekend and beat the groom to death with baseball bats. 

The Groom, Joe Melgoza, 30, was attacked across the street from the reception venue in Chino, California, at around 2.20 am on Sunday.

He suffered blunt trauma to the head and was rushed to Chino Valley Medical Center, where he died. 

Police have now identified the suspects in the groom's brutal killing as brothers Rony Aristides Castaneda Ramirez, 28, and 19-year-old Josue Daniel Castaneda Ramirez. 

 

Rony Aristides Castaneda Ramirez, Daniel Castaneda Ramirez
Rony Aristides Castaneda Ramirez, Daniel Castaneda Ramirez

Joe Melgoza is survived by his wife of just a few hours, Esther Bustamante Melgoza, and his 11-year-old daughter.

0

