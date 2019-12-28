Gunmen Attack Edo Deputy Governor’s Family House

Gunmen have invaded the family house of the Edo State Deputy Governor, Dr. Philip Shaibu.

The incident happened on Saturday at Jattu, Shaibu’s hometown in Estako West local government area of the state.

According to the reports, occupants of the house were sleeping when the gunmen attacked but were chased away by the neighbours while one of them was arrested.

Police sources revealed that the suspect, Victor who was arrested, named other suspects to include Uche Ogoke, Monday Kingsley, Pius Lucky and Sunday Goodluck.

Police sources also revealed that all other suspects were arrested at different locations and weapons like a cut to size locally-made gun, gun powder and weeds suspected to be Indian hemp were retrieved from them.

Shaibu, according to The Nation, confirmed the incident and said the suspects were already making statements at the police station.

The suspects were also said to have been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for further interrogation.