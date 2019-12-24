Gunmen Attack Former President Jonathan’s Home In Bayelsa

by Eyitemi Majeed
Jonathan
Former President Goodluck Jonathan

Femi Fani Kayode, a former minister for aviation, has raised the alarm that at least one soldier was killed, another injured and one other abducted as unknown gunmen attacked the Otueke home of former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan on Tuesday morning.

Read Also: How Jonathan’s Security Convoy Hit My Car, Threatened To Shoot Me – Businessman

He made this known via his Twitter handle on Tuesday, 24th December.

He wrote:

“Unknown gunmen attacked the home of @GEJonathan this morning at about 3.00 am in Otuoke. They killed one soldier, injured another while one is reported to have been taken away to an unknown location. Presently, all roads leading to Otuoke have been cordoned off by the military.”

