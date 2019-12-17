Happy Birthday To My Incorruptible GMB: Aisha Buhari

Aisha Buhari has described President Muhammadu Buhari as ‘incorruptible husband’ as she celebrates him with an adorable message on the occasion of his 77th birthday.

Taking to her Instagram page to send out the congratulatory message, the first lady further asks God for guidance, protection, and good health in order for the president to continue steering the affairs of Nigeria.

She wrote:

Happy Birthday to MY incorruptible GMB.

I wish you Allah’s Guidance Protection and Good Health to continue steering the affairs of our dear nation.

Long Live GMB

Long Live Federal Republic of Nigeria