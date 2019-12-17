Happy Birthday To My Incorruptible GMB: Aisha Buhari

by Eyitemi Majeed
See Why ASUU Labeled Both Buhari And Wife, Aisha Buhari, ''Disaster''
Buhari and wife

Aisha Buhari has described President Muhammadu Buhari as ‘incorruptible husband’ as she celebrates him with an adorable message on the occasion of his 77th birthday.

Read Also: Nigerians Slam Aisha For Revealing She Doesn’t Have Pillow Talks With Buhari

Taking to her Instagram page to send out the congratulatory message, the first lady further asks God for guidance, protection, and good health in order for the president to continue steering the affairs of Nigeria.

She wrote:

Happy Birthday to MY incorruptible GMB.
I wish you Allah’s Guidance Protection and Good Health to continue steering the affairs of our dear nation.
Long Live GMB
Long Live Federal Republic of Nigeria

Tags from the story
Aisha Buhari, President Buhari
0

You may also like

Guys: 8 Signs She’s THE ONE (Don’t Screw It Up!)

Staying In A Dark Room Can Make You Lose Weight… SEE Other Things You Can Do At Night To De-Bloat And Promote Weight Loss

Study Shows Women Can Tell A Cheating Man Just By Looking At Him

Why You’re Still Getting So Many Blackheads as an Adult

New Year Resolution: The New You And Relationship Resolutions

5 Ways How Facebook Can Harm Your Marriage

Christian Marriage? Elevate Your Marriage: 7 Practices of Highly Intimate Couples

Death Grips Nollywood Actor, Pete Eneh

Facebook and Skype chat turns to deal

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *