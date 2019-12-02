Harrysong Set To Walk Down The Aisle

Singer and founder of Alterplate record company, Harrison Okiri, better known as Harrysong, is set to walk down the aisle.

Harrysong made this known during the wedding ceremony of his former manager, Desmond Ike.

The singer made it known that he had found his other half and will be tying the knot in January 2020.

Although, the singer is yet to share details about his woman, rumours have it that her name is Isioma.

Harrysong was recently in the news after he stripped to clothe a fan who attended one of his events.