Having Grey Hair Doesn’t Mean Wisdom: Reno Omokri

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular social media evangelist, Reno Omokri has dished out another life lesson to his followers on social media.

The former aide to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan expressed that the notion that white hair meaning wisdom is a wrong, owing to the fact even foolish people have white hair when they also grow old.

Recall that Omokri had earlier advised his followers to stop trying to impress people some days ago.

Now, the popular lifestyle expert expressed that having white is just experience and thinking white hair is wisdom itself is foolishness.

See his post below:

