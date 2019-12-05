Hazard Ruled Out Of First El Clasico Of The Season With Injury

Real Madrid forward, Eden Hazard has been ruled out of the first El Clasico of the season with his leg injury much worse than initially feared.

Hazard was withdrawn after 70 minutes after being caught by Paris Saint-Germain defender and his fellow Belgian international teammate Thomas Meunier during their Champions League draw last week.

It was first reported that the Belgian – who sustained the injury on 27 November was expected initially that he would be out for just one week.

But now fitness coach, Cadena Cope say he will miss Real Madrid’s game against Barcelona on 18 December.