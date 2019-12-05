Hazard Ruled Out Of First El Clasico Of The Season With Injury

by Olayemi Oladotun

Real Madrid forward, Eden Hazard has been ruled out of the first El Clasico of the season with his leg injury much worse than initially feared.

Eden Hazard
Eden Hazard

Hazard was withdrawn after 70 minutes after being caught by Paris Saint-Germain defender and his fellow Belgian international teammate Thomas Meunier during their Champions League draw last week.

Also Read: Real Madrid Move To Top Of LaLiga Table With Victory Over Alaves

It was first reported that the Belgian – who sustained the injury on 27 November was expected initially that he would be out for just one week.

But now fitness coach, Cadena Cope say he will miss Real Madrid’s game against Barcelona on 18 December.

Tags from the story
Eden Hazard, EL Clasico, Real Madrid
0

You may also like

German World Cup-Winning Full-Back Durm Extends His Dortmund Contract

IK Uche Scores as Villareal Clinches Europa League Spot

Team Nigeria Wins Three Gold Medals At AYG

FIFA World Cup 2018: Russia defeats Saudi Arabia: 5 – 0

Dream Team 3-3 Flying Eagles: U-20 Internationals Win Super 4

Nigeria Beat Algeria 3-1 In World Cup Qualifier

Uche Scores Against His Former Club

Real Madrid players jubilating a goal

Real Madrid Move To Top Of LaLiga Table With Victory Over Alaves

Some Arsenal Players Feel Reluctant over Giving Ex- Captain a Guard of Honour on Sunday.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *