“He Has Always Been My Help”, Khafi Says As She Shares New Photo With Her Fiance, Gedoni

by Amaka Odozi

Former Big Brother Naija season 4 housemate, Khafi Kareem recently posted a new photo of herself and her husband-to-be, Gedoni Ekpata via Instagram.

Gedoni and Khafi
Former Big Brother housemates, Gedoni and Khafi

Gedoni had proposed to the British cop on Wednesday but they announced their engagement on Thursday.

The couple, who met in the Big Brother Naija house, began a romantic relationship which also continued outside the house.

Read Also: Awa Set Corporate Malians, Says Mercy Aigbe As She Steps Out For Kiss Daniel’s Concert (Photo)

Sharing a new photo of her man helping her off a yacht, Khafi wrote;

“He has always been my help,” 

See the photo below:

Khafi's post

Tags from the story
Gedoni, Khafi
0

You may also like

BBNaija 2018: Kbrule Needs To See A Psychiatrist – Khloe

Rappers Hotyce, Illbliss, Ruggedman mourn B-Elect

Rappers Hotyce, Illbliss, Ruggedman mourn veteran rapper B-Elect

Hackers hijack Harrysong’s twitter account again

Ouch! Cardi B Fights With Nicki Minaj’s Fans and They Drag Her for Filth

Pregnant Khloe Kardashian spotted in Japan with sisters, Kim and Kourtney (photo)

BBNaija's Tacha

BBNaija’s Tacha Reactivates Instagram Account; To Host Pool Party In Rivers

Etinosa Idemudia and her man, Christopher

Controversial Actress Etinosa Speaks About Her Teenage Boyfriend

Davido, Anu Adeleke and mother

Kemi Olunloyo Splahes 50k On Davido’s ‘Alleged’ Daughter, Anu Adeleke

#BBNaija: Nigerians react to Ifu Ennada’s intention to have sex with Lolu

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *