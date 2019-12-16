He Has No Idea How Much I Pray For Him – Maureen Esisi Says Months After Split From Blossom Chukwujekwu

by Temitope Alabi
Blossom Chukwujekwu and Maureen Esisi
Nollywood actor, Blossom Chukwujekwu and Maureen Esisi

Maureen Esisi has again made it to the news, weeks after it surfaced that her marriage to actor Blossom Chukwujekwu had ended.

She has now taken to social media to share a cryptic post that may have just revealed her feelings for her estranged husband.

She shared a photo text with the words: “He has no idea how much I pray for him, his safety, his future, everything,” and captioned the post; “No idea…”

News surfaced a few weeks ago that their marriage ended due to infidelity on Blossom’s part.

