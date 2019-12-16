‘Her Narration Doesn’t Correlate’ – Twitter User Speaks On Angela Okorie’s Attack

by Michael Isaac

A UK-based Nigerian Twitter user has reacted to actress Angela Okorie’s statement and videos.

The Twitter user identified as “Tweetmopol” expressed that her story and the evidenced she has presented does not tally.

After dissecting the actress’ ‘accident’ scene video that has made round social media of late many people have shared a disagreement with her ‘facts.’

READ ALSO – Angela Okorie Faked Her Attack – Instagram Blogger

Sharing on Twitter, he explained the scene and tagged it as false, saying that in the end, the actress may have staged the whole thing.

See His Post Here:

Angela Okorie
TweetMopol’s Post

 

Angela Okorie
Photos From The Accident
Angela Okorie
More Photos
Angela Okorie
A Supposed X-ray of an actual Gunshot
Angela Okorie
More Photos
Angela Okorie
More Photos
