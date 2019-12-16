‘Her Narration Dosen’t Correlate’ – Twitter User Speaks On Angela Okorie’s Attack

by Michael Isaac

A UK-based Nigerian Twitter user has reacted to actress Angela Okorie’s statement and videos.

The Twitter user identified as “Tweetmopol” expressed that her story and the evidenced she has presented does not tally.

After dissecting the actress’ ‘accident’ scene video that has made round social media of late many people have shared a disagreement with her ‘facts.’

READ ALSO – Angela Okorie Faked Her Attack – Instagram Blogger

Sharing on Twitter, he explained the scene and tagged it as false, saying that in the end, the actress may have staged the whole thing.

See His Post Here:

Angela Okorie
TweetMopol’s Post

 

Angela Okorie
Photos From The Accident
Angela Okorie
More Photos
Angela Okorie
A Supposed X-ray of an actual Gunshot
Angela Okorie
More Photos
Angela Okorie
More Photos
Tags from the story
Angela Okorie, Tweetmopol
0

You may also like

Just In: Court strikes out false age declaration suit against acting CJN

I Have Zero Tolerance For Corruption: CJN Mohammed

Gameshow Review: The Dating Game Nigeria show

President Buhari

President Buhari Signs AU’s Free Trade Agreement

See What Billionaire Businessman Otedola Said About Contesting Lagos Governorship Election

Zainab Ahmed: Things she said the day she resumed office as acting Minister of Finance

PDP case withdrawn from court as protesters storm court

President Buhari does not deny Niger Delta anything – Boroh

Federal Government Signs International Energy Charter

African Union blasts Donald Trump for using “shut hole” to describe Africa

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *