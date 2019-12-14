Herbalist Confesses To Killing Ex-lover, Selling Her Parts For N90k

A herbalist alongside eleven other person have confessed to killing a 30-year-old housewife identified as Mrs. Abosede Adeyemi Iyanda, in Ogun State.

The other 11 persons which are herbalists, Islamic clerics and a pastor are Segun Olaniyi, Ayodimeji Adeleye, Babalola Akanbi, Adeifa Sogbeyinde, Rasaq Rasaq Arabs, Sunday Akinyemi, Adewole Olwafemi aka Pastor, Mustapha Ajibola aka Alfa, Mustapha Iliya,Shilola Amodu aka Alfa, Jamiu Abass, Smooth Kazeem aka Alfa, and Adesola Oduyemi. .

The Operatives of the IGP Intelligence Response Team (IRT) Ogun State team, were able to track down and arrest Segun Olaniyi, a herbalist, the ex of the deceased.

It was through his confession that the eleven other suspects were tracked down and also arrested.

They said after killing Abosede, they cut her flesh into pieces and sold them to some herbalists, alfas and a pastor who needed them for money rituals. Some of them also allegedly roasted the meat and ate it with hot drinks.

Segun cinfessing to how he killed his ex-girlfriend, said: “She called me on the phone that she was coming to see me for financial assistance to boost her business.

I then called Akanbi who is my helping hand and told him to come around because someone would be visiting us. Already, we had work at hand, so Akanbi suggested that we use her for the work.

We killed her beside my house. I took the head, two hands and part of the meat. I sold the head to Africa for N40k. I sold one of the hands to an orthodox doctor named Murideen for N15k and the other hand to Tonight for N15k.

I sold the flesh to one Alfa (N10k), Rasaq (N5k) and Mustafa (N5k). I used part of the flesh to do powdered medicine which if taken with hot drink would draw customers.

At times, we kill the husbands of some of our customers to turn them into widows so that they would join us in bringing victims to be slaughtered.”