Hilary Clinton Speaks On Ever Having Lesbian Affair

Former U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton in an interview with Howard Stern‘s SiriusXM show, opened up on politics, her love life, and many more.

During the show, Howard asked about the rumors that Hillary might be gay. Hillary who is also the former First Lady of the United States replied: “Contrary to what you might hear, I actually like men.”

Howard then said, “Raise your right hand, you’ve never had a lesbian affair?”

“Never, never, never!” Hillary dclared. “Never even been tempted, thank you very much.”

Ther 72-year-old then added that; “dated a lot of different people” and added, “boys were not my problem.“