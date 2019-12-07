Hilary Clinton Speaks On Ever Having Lesbian Affair

by Temitope Alabi
Hillary Clinton
Hillary Clinton

Former U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton in an interview with Howard Stern‘s SiriusXM show, opened up on politics, her love life, and many more.

During the show, Howard asked about the rumors that Hillary might be gay. Hillary  who is also the former First Lady of the United States replied: “Contrary to what you might hear, I actually like men.” 

Read Also: Nigerian woman writes letter to Chimamanda Adichie as regards her question to Hillary Clinton goes viral

Howard then said, “Raise your right hand, you’ve never had a lesbian affair?”

“Never, never, never!” Hillary dclared. “Never even been tempted, thank you very much.”

Ther 72-year-old then added that; “dated a lot of different people” and added, “boys were not my problem.“

Tags from the story
hillary clinton
0

You may also like

5 Tricks to Seduce Your Partner After a Hectic Day

Ask the Guys: Do Men Care About Women’s Shoes?

Ice Prince’s girlfriend Maima Nkewa flaunts bikini body

6 Ways How Your Job Is Killing You Step By Step

6 Ways How Your Job Is Killing You Step By Step

10 Things You Should Tell Your Teenage Girls!!!!

Adaora Ikokwu, 23, Emerges Winner Of First Ever Face Of Sylva Hair 2012 Contest

Police Investigate As Teenagers Get Lap Dances At 16-year-old’s Birthday Party

Celebrities React As Teddy A Proposes To BamBam (Photos)

The Health Benefits Of Okro You Should Know!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *