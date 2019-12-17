Hollywood Actor, Dwayne Johnson Pledges Undying Love For His Daughter On Her Birthday

by Michael Isaac
Dwayne Johnson
Hollywood actor Dwayne Johnson

Popular Hollywood actor, Dwayne Johnson is celebrating his daughter as she turns four.

Sharing a photo of her on Instagram, the macho actor shared some words to express his love for her.

He hinted that his love for her will never fade and that is one promise he has for her.

Sharing the photo he wrote: “Can’t promise I’ll be here for the rest of your life, but, you have my word, I’ll love and take care of you for the rest of mine. Happy birthday my Jazzy and thank God for your mama’s good looks.”

