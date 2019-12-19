Hollywood Actor Idris Elba, Wife Expecting Their First Child

by Temitope Alabi
Idris Elba, Sabrina Dhowre
Idris Elba, Sabrina Dhowre

Hollywood actor Idris Elba and his gorgeous wife, Sabrina Dhowre Elba are reportedly expecting their first child together.

MTO reports that the British actor and the beauty queen who got married in Morocco in April are expecting their first child together. 

The news surfaced after the couple was spotted at the premiere of the movie ‘Cats’ at Lincoln Center in New York City, over the weekend. Sabrina was spotted with a baby bump.

Speaking to People at the premiere, Elba talked about his marriage to Sabrina which is the third marriage describing it as ‘the best thing’ that happened to him in 2019.

“I think getting married to my beautiful wife was the best thing to happen to me in 2019,” he tells PeopleTV on the red carpet. “We had our entire families there, so that was just incredible.”

 

