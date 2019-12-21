Hollywood Actress, Jane Fonda Arrested Before Her 82nd Birthday

Oscar-winning actress, Jane Fonda has been arrested hours before her 82 birthday and for the fifth time in Washington, D.C. The actress was arrested for her participation in an ongoing climate change march.

Just before Fonda was arrested, she gave a speech in front of a sign that read, ‘Happy 82nd birthday, Jane!’

Fonda has for a while been protesting weekly during her Fire Drill Fridays since announcing she was moving to Washington “to be closer to the epicenter of the fight for our climate.”

Her participation has overtime ended in her getting arrested multiple times. She was arrested alongside several other protesters Friday.

The group sang ‘Happy birthday’ to Fonda as she was led away in handcuffs.