Honour Your Parents, Not Your Visitors – Omokri Advises

by Temitope Alabi
Reno Omokri has taken to social media to bare his thoughts about Africans who ignore their parents home until their death.

According to Reno, so many people shy away from fixing their parents home until their deaths all in a bid to please people who will come there for their funeral.

 In his words;

‪”Who cursed Africans with this mentality where when your aged parents are alive, they live in a dilapidated house, but as soon as they die, Africans renovate the house to impress those who will come for the funeral. Spend the money on the living not dead. Do those who will come for your parent’s burial matter more than your parents? Why spend money to impress them when you did not spend it to improve your parents? Scripture says honour your parents, not your visitors. Africa, deliver yourself from this backward mentality!”

