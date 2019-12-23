Hoodlums Attack Deji Adeyanju’s Anti-Government Protest In Abuja

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular activist, Deji Adeyanju and other Nigerians demanding the release of Omoyele Sowore and others in detention were attacked in Abuja on Monday.

Deji Adeyanju
Deji Adeyanju

The protesters, led by Deji Adeyanju were at the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to demand the release of Sowore, Jalingo and others held up in various detention camps in the country.

Also Read: Deji Adeyanju Challenges EFCC Boss To Declare His Assets

The protest reportedly took a new turn when another group arrived at the venue declaring support for President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

This group, minutes after their arrival moved towards the anti-government protesters seizing their placards and pushing them away.

Adeyanju was attacked in the process and sustained some injuries.

See picture below:

Deji Adeyanju
Deji Adeyanju
Tags from the story
Deji Adeyanju, Omoyele Sowore
0

You may also like

Children that have been fed by FG will vote APC – Oshiomhole (Nigerians react)

Nigeria’s Population Now 182 Million – NPC

1,000 Days After Abduction, President Buhari Promises Chibok Girls Will Be Rescued

Trump vows to shoot down any North Korea missile fired over any US territory in Guam

Christian Karembeu, FIFA World Cup winner to arrive Nigeria

Musiliu Obanikoro

It’s Not Over Until Obanikoro Sings

5 key things Unai Emery is doing right within the squad- Garry Neville

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 16th February

Nigerian woman calls out lady who body-shamed her over her stretch marks

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *