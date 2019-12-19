Hope Rises As Ailing Veteran Actor, Pa Kasumu Receives Wheelchair

Ailing veteran actor, Kayode Odumosu popularly known as Pa Kasunmu has finally received aid as actress, Foluke Daramola finally locates him via a special scheme tagged ‘NOLLY VETERANS SOCIAL INTERVENTION PENSION SCHEME.’

Taking to her Instagram page, Foluke announced that the scheme was able to provide a wheelchair for the ailing actor before going on to thank people who have been donating to the course.

She wrote:

“And we got him a wheelchair.

“Thanx everyone for the support and show of love for our veterans. Thanx to everyone that has given us financial support all around the world.

“Pls, continue to support our veterans

nollyveteransproject2019

NOLLY VETERANS SOCIAL INTERVENTION PENSION SCHEME ACCOUNT. Passion Against rape and abuse in Africa. Naira account ; 1016578835. Dollar ACCT: 5071164967 zenith bank