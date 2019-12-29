Househelp Drugs Entire Family; Flees With Valuables (Photo)

by Michael Isaac

A report of a wanted househelp has gone viral after she reportedly fled her station of duty with valuables.

It was gathered that the maid had drugged the entire family before carrying out her evil plan.

From the report shared, she was a maid to a family who resides around the Lekki area of Lagos State.

READ ALSO – Police Arrest Nigerian Lady For Violently Assaulting Her Underage Househelp (Photo)

Taking to Twitter, a friend of the family shared the report as it had also been handed to the police for further investigation.

See Post Here:

Househelp drugs an entire family
The report as seen Tweet

 

Tags from the story
lagos state, lekki
0

You may also like

Borno Releases Names Of 23 More Chibok Girls Identified By Parents

Let’s Unite To Fight Our Common Enemies – Sultan Of Sokoto

Why We Borrowed N53.5bn In One Year – Ortom

Over N5tn Stolen Under Jonathan’s Watch – Investigation

Interior Minister Warns Immigration Personnel Against Corrupt Practices

NMA Declares Member Missing In Kwara

Students’ Outrage in Ekiti as NYSC Mobilises only 508 out of Elligible 4,335 Graduates

I’ll Not Stop Working Till Handover Date, Gov Obi Says At Presentation Of 110 Vehicles To LGs

Death Row – Nationals in Libya Seek FG's Intervention

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *