How Actress Mercy Aigbe Slayed To Davido’s Concert (Video)

Actress Mercy Aigbe is definitely all out to ensure that her 2019 ‘Detty December’ is a remarkable one. First, the screen diva was spotted en route Kiss Daniel’s concert on Thursday, 26th December.

Taking to her Instagram page on Friday, 27th December, the actress again shared with fans her outfit as she stepped out for Davido‘s musical concert tagged ‘a good time.’

The show held at the Eko Atlantic on Friday night with major players in the entertainment industry hailing the singer for his amazing performance.

Watch the video below: