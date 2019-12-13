How BBNaija Winner, Mercy, Shut Down Enugu (Photos)

2019 Big Brother Nigeria winner, Mercy Eke, definitely shut down Enugu on Thursday, 12th December, during her meet and greet as the occasion was met with a high turn out of fans.

Taking to her Instagram page afterward, the reality TV star shared photos of how she stepped out for the event and we feel you need to have a look.

She wrote:

How my Enugu people made me feel last night O42 was turnt Thank you all for coming out.

Thank you all for coming out ❤️#MercyEke042PoolParty pic.twitter.com/dMd0wKkj0k — Mercy Eke (@real_mercyeke) December 13, 2019

More image below: